PM to appoint army chief on merit: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will appoint new army chief on merit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will appoint new army chief on merit.

Army chief's appointment would be made on a professional basis and following the procedure as written in the Constitution, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan is playing politics over the selection of army chief, he said adding that Chairman PTI was trying to make the process controversial.

In the history of Pakistan, he said there is not a single example of any politician who tried to drag security institutions into politics.

Ahsan Iqbal said the incumbent government was focusing on relief and rehabilitation works but Imran Khan was playing politics on non-issues.