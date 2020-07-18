PM to arrive in Lahore on one-day visit

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say he will hold meetings, gets briefings on development projects and will hold one-on-one meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit today, the sources said here on Saturday.

The sources said that the Prime Minsiter would hold key meetings where he would be briefed about steps taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in Punjab.

He is visiting Lahore after rumors were spread that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was being replaced by some other “leader”.

PM Imran Khan, they said, would also hold meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar over coronavirus situation across the province.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar would also hold a meeting with Prime Minister and brief him on Aab Pak Authority and other welfare measures.

The PM would also attend the launching ceremony of an international brand and would also plant a tree under the monsoon tree-planting campaign.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid would brief the Prime Minister on the development project in the health sector, they added.