UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Arrive In Lahore On One-day Visit

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 01:16 PM

PM to arrive in Lahore on one-day visit

The sources say he will hold meetings, gets briefings on development projects and will hold one-on-one meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit today, the sources said here on Saturday.

The sources said that the Prime Minsiter would hold key meetings where he would be briefed about steps taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in Punjab.

He is visiting Lahore after rumors were spread that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was being replaced by some other “leader”.

PM Imran Khan, they said, would also hold meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar over coronavirus situation across the province.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar would also hold a meeting with Prime Minister and brief him on Aab Pak Authority and other welfare measures.

The PM would also attend the launching ceremony of an international brand and would also plant a tree under the monsoon tree-planting campaign.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid would brief the Prime Minister on the development project in the health sector, they added.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Visit Rashid Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says over 250,000 brought back from around the ..

13 minutes ago

“Justice for Kalsoom” becomes top trend on Twi ..

32 minutes ago

Nelson Mandela Int'l Day being observed today

1 hour ago

Fakhar Imam says  no food shortage in country des ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5522 deaths with 261917 cases of ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 July 2020

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.