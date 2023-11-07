Open Menu

PM To Attend 16th ECO Summit In Tashkent

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PM to attend 16th ECO Summit in Tashkent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday will embark on an official visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan to participate in the 16th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit being held on November 8-9.

“At the Summit, the Prime Minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to ECO Vision 2025 and to promotion of regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism and economic growth and productivity,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement on Tuesday.

The prime minister will present Pakistan’s vision for the future work of the organization and for promotion of regional connectivity and mutual prosperity and would also engage in bilateral discussions with the leadership of Uzbekistan and other participating leaders.

As a founding member of ECO, Pakistan remained committed to the goals of connectivity and mutual prosperity of the ECO region, it was added.

