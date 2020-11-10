PM to attend 20th SCO Council of Heads of State video conference today

(@fidahassanain)

The invitation to attend was extended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who would chair the Meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State video conference today (Tuesday).

Besides the UN Secretary General and the Secretary General of SCO, Leaders from all eight SCO Member States and four Observer States will attend the conference.

The conference will adopt 16 documents including Moscow Declaration reflecting member states' stance on important regional and international issues.

SCO's major objectives include promoting mutual confidence and good-neighborly relations among member states, strengthening regional peace, security and stability, and creating a framework for effective cooperation in political, cultural, trade and economy and other fields.

The platform is an important forum for further enriching deep rooted historical and cultural links with member states, providing these ties a sound economic foundation, and promoting Pakistan as a regional trade and transit corridor.

Since becoming a member in 2017, Pakistan has been actively contributing to the promotion SCO's multi-sectoral agenda through participation in various SCO mechanisms.

Besides Pakistan, SCO's current membership comprises China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.