PM To Attend Belt And Road Forum In China On Oct 17-18

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2023 | 07:54 PM

PM to attend Belt and Road Forum in China on Oct 17-18

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will visit China to participate in the ‘Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation’, being held in Beijing from October 17-18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will visit China to participate in the ‘Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation’, being held in Beijing from October 17-18.

"The prime minister will attend the opening ceremony of the BRF and address the high-level forum entitled ‘Connectivity in an Open Global Economy," the Prime Minister's office said in a post on X Saturday.

PM Kakar will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion. Senior Chinese officials, business leaders and investors as well as a number of leaders will also attend the Forum.

