PM To Attend Charles & Camilla's Coronation Ceremony In UK : FO

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 02:50 PM

PM to attend Charles & Camilla's coronation ceremony in UK : FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a visit to the United Kingdom to attend the coronation of Briatian's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, the Foreign Office said Friday.

Earlier on May 5, PM Sharif will participate in an event for Commonwealth leaders in London.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders participating in the celebrations.

The FO said Pakistan and the UK had a long history of relations strongly anchored in the dynamic Pakistani-British community.

"We see the British monarch and the royal family as friends of Pakistan and its people and look forward to further strengthening of ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom," it said.

