Open Menu

PM To Attend D-8 Summit In Egypt On Dec 18-20

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PM to attend D-8 Summit in Egypt on Dec 18-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to Egypt from 18 to 20 December to participate in the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries being held in Cairo.

Preceding the Summit, Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will attend the 21st Session of the D-8 Council of Ministers on December 18, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The theme of the 11th D-8 Summit is “Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy.”

“At the Summit, the Prime Minister will underline the importance of investing in youth and SMEs for building a strong and inclusive economy; creating jobs; advancing innovation; and promoting local entrepreneurship. He will express Pakistan’s strong commitment to the ideals of D-8; underscore the importance of fostering partnerships for mutual benefit and prosperity; and promoting cooperation in agriculture, food security and tourism.

He will also underline Pakistan’s incentives for youth empowerment and financial development,” it was further added.

The prime minister will also attend the Special Session of D-8 on the humanitarian crisis and reconstruction challenges in Gaza and Lebanon to deliberate on the situation resulting from Israeli aggression in the middle East.

He would underline Pakistan’s principled position on the situation in Palestine and call for peace in the Middle East.

On the sidelines of the summit, the prime minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with participating leaders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Foreign Office Palestine Egypt Ishaq Dar Agriculture Gaza Visit Cairo Lebanon Middle East December From

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates N ..

Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre i ..

11 seconds ago
 Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with lau ..

Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights

21 seconds ago
 World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first ..

World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..

30 minutes ago
 We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take su ..

We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to e ..

UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa beg ..

Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow

51 minutes ago
flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Duba ..

Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International

1 hour ago
 Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

1 hour ago
 MoHRE launches competitively priced health insuran ..

MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..

1 hour ago
 Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights ..

Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to ..

IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers

1 hour ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan