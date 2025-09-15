PM to attend Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Qatar today to participate in the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit being held in Doha

Cosponsored by Pakistan, the Summit has been convened in the wake of Israel’s airstrikes on Doha and the escalating developments in Palestine — following Israeli attempts to occupy Gaza, expand settlement activities in the occupied West Bank and forcibly displace the Palestinians.

Heads of States and Governments and senior officials from the OIC member countries are expected to participate in the Summit.

The Summit follows the preparatory meeting of the foreign ministers held on Sunday, in which Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar also participated.

Pakistan accords high importance to its relations with the State of Qatar and has strongly condemned Israeli aggression against Qatar and other regional states.

As a gesture of solidarity and regional unity, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Doha on September 11, 2025, and met with Qatari leadership to express Pakistan’s unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.