PM To Attend Future Investment Initiative Summit In Riyadh

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 25, 2022 | 02:26 PM

PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh

The latest reports say that the Prime Minister will also hold consultations with Saudi Crown Prince to review the longstanding fraternal relations and further strengthen the multifaceted cooperation, especially in economic field.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is in Riyadh, will attend the Future Investment Initiative Summit on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will also address the moot.

Shehbaz Sharif is visiting the Kingdom at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Earlier, on arrival at the airport, Governor of Riyadh Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received the Prime Minister who was accompanied by a delegation comprising the Federal ministers.

