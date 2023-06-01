PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish President on Saturday      

, , , , , ,

The Prime Minister will convey felicitations on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as President of Turkiye.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is to attend the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkiye on Saturday.

The visit will be a reaffirmation of the deep rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkiye.

Shehbaz Sharif will also extend an invitation to President Erdogan to attend the 7th meeting of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad.