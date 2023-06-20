UrduPoint.com

PM To Attend New Global Financing Pact Summit In Paris On Jun 22-23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 06:40 PM

PM to attend New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris on Jun 22-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to undertake an official visit to France to participate in the New Global Financing Pact Summit, being held in Paris from June 22-23.

The prime minister is visiting Paris, at the invitation of President of France Emmanuel Macron, according to Foreign Office.

The Summit affords an opportunity for the leaders to discuss the contours of a new global architecture, capable of meeting the challenges of financing sustainable development, environment, energy transition and climate change agenda.

In the run-up to other important international events and conferences during the next two years, the Summit aims to define the principles and steps required for a comprehensive reform of the international financial system, and pave the way for a more balanced and fair partnership between the North and the South.

Pakistan will contribute to the debate at the Summit as a leading stakeholder in the global discourse, a leader in G-77 and China and one of the largest developing countries, most affected by climate change.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will present Pakistan's perspective and proposals for reform of International Financial Institutions, climate finance, green infrastructure, attainment of the SDGs and solutions related to debt.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Foreign Office China France Visit Paris June From

Recent Stories

President of Malta visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..

President of Malta visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

22 minutes ago
 UAE sends fourth aid ship to Syria

UAE sends fourth aid ship to Syria

22 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, Majlis Abu Dha ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, Majlis Abu Dhabi organise session on protect ..

22 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 3rd edition of Spartan World Cha ..

Abu Dhabi to host 3rd edition of Spartan World Championships

22 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund partners with Bahrain’s Hope Ventur ..

Khalifa Fund partners with Bahrain’s Hope Ventures to expand Beban TV show to ..

37 minutes ago
 Ethmar International Holding acquires Lamar Reside ..

Ethmar International Holding acquires Lamar Residences on Abu Dhabi&#039;s Al Ra ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.