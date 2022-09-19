PM to attend official ceremonies of Queen: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Westminster Abbey today and attend the official ceremonies of the late Queen of Great Britain.

In a tweet, she said the PM would leave for America this evening where he would attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.