PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 12, 2024 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12nd, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will attend the opening session of the 29th Climate Action Summit (COP-29) in Baku, Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will host the Climate Finance Roundtable Conference, which will be attended by several global leaders. He will highlight the challenges faced by developing countries, particularly Pakistan, which contribute the least to the emission of harmful and polluting gases yet are severely affected by the adverse impacts of climate change.

The Prime Minister will also participate in a high-level event “Glaciers 2025: Actions for Glaciers” organized by the President of Tajikistan to protect glaciers.

Shehbaz Sharif will also hold separate meetings with the Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Czech Republic, who are attending COP-29.

In these meetings, discussions will focus on the promotion of bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister will also shed light on the climate change-related risks faced by Pakistan.

The latest reports suggest that the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2024, COP29, has started and will continue till 22nd of this month in Baku.

During the opening plenary session of the COP-29, Pakistan emphasized the critical importance of access to climate finance for developing countries.

The Pakistan delegation also stressed the necessity of reaching an agreement on the New Collective Quantified Goal on climate finance at the COP29.

Pakistan also called for strengthening multilateral cooperation, particularly in the face of heightened geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties.

