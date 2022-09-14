UrduPoint.com

PM To Attend SCO Summit In Uzbekistan On Sep 15-16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the annual meeting of the Council of Heads of State (CHS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) being held on September 1-16 in Uzbekistan's city Samarkand.

"The prime Minister will be participating in the SCO-CHS on the invitation of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who would chair the meeting," the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

The leaders of SCO members and observer states as well as heads of SCO organizations and other special guests will attend the meeting.

Besides attending the summit, PM Sharif will hold bilateral meetings with other participating leaders on the sidelines of the CHS. The CHS is the highest forum of the SCO, which considers and defines the strategy, prospects, and priorities of the Organization.

At the forthcoming CHS, the SCO leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues, including climate change, food security energy security, and sustainable supply chains.

They will also approve agreements and documents that would chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO member states. The SCO is a major trans-regional organization spanning South and Central Asia.

Founded in 2001, the SCO upholds the values and principles enshrined in the "Shanghai Spirit" that include mutual trust, mutual benefit and pursuit of common development.Collectively, the SCO member states represent nearly half of the world's population and a quarter of global economic output.

The SCO's agenda of promoting peace and stability, and seeking enhanced linkages in infrastructure, economic, trade and cultural spheres, is aligned with Pakistan's own vision for enhancing economic connectivity as well as peace and stability in the region.

Since becoming full member of SCO in 2017, Pakistan has been actively contributing towards advancing the Organization's core objectives through its participation in various SCO mechanisms.

