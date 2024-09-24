Open Menu

PM To Attend UNGA Opening Session, Reception By UN Secretary-general Today

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 10:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will attend the opening session of the 79th United Nations General Assembly being held today marking the beginning of the annual gathering of world leaders.

The prime minister, along with a high-level delegation, arrived here in New York on Monday evening to attend the annual session of the 193-member UN General Assembly and address multiple other meetings, besides meeting the participating leaders on the sidelines.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Federal education and Professional Training Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi are members of the prime minister's delegation.

He will hold an informal interaction with the world leaders at a reception hosted by the UN Secretary-General for the dignitaries participating in the UNGA session.

He is also set to meet with President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu and discuss ways to promote bilateral cooperation.

