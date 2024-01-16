PM to attend WEF informal session, hold sideline meetings today

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is scheduled to arrive here on Tuesday to attend the 54th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) where he will participate in an informal session on global conflict besides holding different sideline meetings.

The prime minister will attend an informal session on "Preventing an Era of Global Conflict" to be participated by the world's renowned policymakers, investors, business leaders and experts, said a press release.

He will witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between DP World and JW International Holding.

The prime minister will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and President and Chief Executive Office of Cargill Brian Sikes.

He is also scheduled to attend a dinner reception hosted by the WEF founders Klaus and Hilde Schwab in honor of the global political leaders, heads of international organizations and business councils as well as the strategic partners.