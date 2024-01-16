PM To Attend WEF Informal Session, Hold Sideline Meetings Today
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 03:30 PM
DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is scheduled to arrive here on Tuesday to attend the 54th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) where he will participate in an informal session on global conflict besides holding different sideline meetings.
The prime minister will attend an informal session on "Preventing an Era of Global Conflict" to be participated by the world's renowned policymakers, investors, business leaders and experts, said a press release.
He will witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between DP World and JW International Holding.
The prime minister will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and President and Chief Executive Office of Cargill Brian Sikes.
He is also scheduled to attend a dinner reception hosted by the WEF founders Klaus and Hilde Schwab in honor of the global political leaders, heads of international organizations and business councils as well as the strategic partners.
Recent Stories
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire at store of police headquarters timely extinguished : Islamabad Police9 minutes ago
-
Google launches election search trends page in Pakistan9 minutes ago
-
Robbers' gang busted, three held19 minutes ago
-
President for sharing scientific knowledge to benefit entire humanity19 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in police lines extinguished29 minutes ago
-
Training session for ROs held for general election29 minutes ago
-
ECP adjourns the contempt case hearing till Jan 2429 minutes ago
-
Distillery unearthed, two drug peddlers held29 minutes ago
-
Man killed in accident29 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan Dera host farewell, anniversary ceremony29 minutes ago
-
Police bust three street criminal gangs; arrest six active members39 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker inaugurates office of Pakistan Parliamentary Reporters Association39 minutes ago