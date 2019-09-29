UrduPoint.com
PM To Be Accorded Warm Welcome On His Return

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 02:50 PM

PM to be accorded warm welcome on his return

FAISALABAD, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::A warm welcome will be accorded to Prime Minister Imran Khan on his return from United States where he pleaded the Kashmir Issue in the most befitting manner in the General Assembly of United Nations session.

This was stated by Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib here on Sunday while addressing a rally which was moving towards Islamabad for welcoming the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that prime minister was the first leader of Pakistan who exposed atrocities and cruelties of the Indian forces in the Occupied Kashmir and now the world had learned that Indian government was oppressing the innocent Kashmiri people for their just demand of self-determination.

Responding to a question, Mian Farrukh Habib said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was worthy to accord unprecedented reception as he highlighted the Kashmir issue at highest world forum very courageously.

He said that various caravans would reach at Islamabad Airport to receive their favorite leader Imran Khan.

"Kashmir is our integral part and every Pakistan will support Kashmiri brethren at every forum till their freedom," he added.

