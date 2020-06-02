PM to be completed his constitutional tenure: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said the government was no going any where and Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his five years constitutional tenure.

Talking To a private tv channel, he said politics of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari was going to be ended and there was no more role in the country's politics.

He said he did not consider Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party as opposition in the parliament.

The Minister said Shahbaz Sharif was habitual to play both sides of the pitch adding he should appear before the National Accountability Bureau and face the cases against him with bravely but he was using different tactics to escape from it.

He said no any kind of relaxation was given to those who looted national wealth mercilessly.

He said grabbing of politicians or businessman was not an easy task, adding action would be taken against both of sides including government and opposition corrupt elements.

Replying t a question, he said almost 10 different agencies would be investigated matter of sugar subsidies from 1985.

He said it was first time happened in the country that Prime Minister was taking action against sugar mafia which was a big step and appreciatable.

Sheikh Rashid said he had already told that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance was not going to be changed.