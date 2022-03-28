PM to be victorious in no-confidence motion: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said the opposition would face defeat in the vote of no-confidence motion against the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said the opposition would face defeat in the vote of no-confidence motion against the government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would emerge victorious in no-confidence motion by 8 to 12 votes.

He said position would be more cleared regarding no-confidence motion till March 30 to 31.

The minister said he was a faithful person and stood with PM IMran Khan like a rock, adding the opposition would be failed in its nefarious designs.