PM To Be Victorious In No-trust Move On April 3: Amir Dogor

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Amir Dogar on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will survive the "No Confidence Motion" and turn out to be victorious on April 3rd

Talking to reporters after laying foundation stone of Salauddin Dogar Auditorium and installation of elevator at Radio Pakistan Multan, he declared Prime Minister Imran Khan a name of an ideology.

It was high time to spill the beans about the threatening letter to let public know that how opposition parties are playing at the behest of international establishment, The SAPM said and added that he as Chief Whip National Assembly and two or three Advsiors of PM would be available in the assembly on April 3 (Sunday) while PTI Parliamentarians would stay away from proceedings.

PM wrote letters to PTI MNAs barring them from participating in NA proceedings on Sunday, he informed.

Mr Dogar informed that Imran Khan had clarified that Allah Almighty is the Omnipotent before whom we all bow down and he would not let the nation kneel down in front of anyone.

He noted that politics of the country used to be revolved around ZA Bhutto and anti Bhutto while these days it is revolving around Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, he visited the site of the auditorium and maintained that he had paid a visit to radio Multan and he was apprised by then Station Director, Kausar Samreen that it had no auditorium and a four storey-building was without elevator.

He maintained that he had got the work began on these two requests adding that It would be accomplished with Rs 50 million which he has earmarked from his quota.

Radio Pakistan houses Press Information Dept (PID) and academy of Letters in addition to its own offices and, the SAPM said adding that auditorium and elevators were in dire need.

Station Director, Asif Khaitran, Programme Managers, Riaz Malisi, Jaffar Baloch and others were present.

