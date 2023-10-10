Open Menu

PM To Chair Apex Committee Meeting In Quetta Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will visit Quetta today and attend the meeting of the Balochistan Apex Committee, the PM Office said Tuesday.

The 14th meeting of the apex committee is being held regarding the current situation of implementation of the National Action Plan in Balochistan.

The prime minister will also meet the caretaker provincial leadership of Balochistan.

