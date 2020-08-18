UrduPoint.com
PM To Chair Cabinet Meeting Today To Discuss Overall Political, Economic Situation

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:28 AM

PM to chair cabinet meeting today to discuss overall political, economic situation

The meeting will discuss 10-point agenda including overall political, economic and security related situation in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair cabinet meeting on Tuesday (today) and will discuss overall political and economic situation in the country.

The PM will chair the cabinet meeting at Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad.

It will discuss 10-point agenda including overall political, economic and security related situation in the country.

The sources said that the PM would review the two-year performance of Federal cabinet. The cabinet would approve the implementation of the Mandatory Service Act on ptv employees and Mandatory Service Act on NIFT employees.

The approval of export of locally made surgical and N95 masks and annulment of appointments of MPs as members of commissions, authorities and boards is also on the agenda.

The federal cabinet would also be briefed on the pension fund and on the progress in reconstituting the boards of power distribution companies. The cabinet meeting would approve the extension of tenure of MD of Peer Investment.

