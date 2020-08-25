UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Chair Federal Cabinet Meeting Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:39 AM

PM to chair federal cabinet meeting today

The meeting under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan is to deliberate political and economic situation of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2020) The Federal cabinet would convene a meeting today to deliberate on country’s political and economic situation, the official sources said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad at 12:00 pm.

Some ministers will attend the meeting via video link.

The sources said that the meeting would discuss 11-point agenda including overall political, economic and security related situation in the country.

In the meeting, the federal cabinet will hold final consultations to bring Nawaz Sharif back to the country while the government legal team will brief the cabinet on the options for Nawaz Sharif's return.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will take the Cabinet in confidence on China visit. The federal cabinet will review the results and implications of the UAE-Israel agreement. The Cabinet will also ratify the Economic Co-ordination Committee's August 12 decision.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Shah Mehmood Qureshi China Visit August Government Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Realme C12 sold out on Hot Sale making realme Paki ..

23 minutes ago

Canada&#039;s former Governor General commends UAE ..

56 minutes ago

Govt to develop digital media, says Shibli Faraz

58 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 25, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Pompeo, Netanyahu Discuss Countering Iran in Jerus ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.