PM to chair federal cabinet meeting today

The meeting under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan is to deliberate political and economic situation of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2020) The Federal cabinet would convene a meeting today to deliberate on country’s political and economic situation, the official sources said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad at 12:00 pm.

Some ministers will attend the meeting via video link.

The sources said that the meeting would discuss 11-point agenda including overall political, economic and security related situation in the country.

In the meeting, the federal cabinet will hold final consultations to bring Nawaz Sharif back to the country while the government legal team will brief the cabinet on the options for Nawaz Sharif's return.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will take the Cabinet in confidence on China visit. The federal cabinet will review the results and implications of the UAE-Israel agreement. The Cabinet will also ratify the Economic Co-ordination Committee's August 12 decision.