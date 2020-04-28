PM to chair federal cabinet meeting today

(@fidahassanain)

The federal cabinet will take up agenda comprising issues of national and international importance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the cabinet meeting.

On Monday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan was removed from her office. There are reports on social media that she was removed from the office due to negligence in her duty and making illegal appointment with the ministry concerned.

However, Firdious Ashiq Awan rejected the rumours of illegal appointments with the ministry under her control and misusing her authority.

Taking to Twitter, she said that she just surrendered before the order of the Prime Minister and the news about her alleged illegal role were faked.

Former military officer Asim Saleem Bajwa was appointed as the next Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting on honorary basis while Shibli Faraz as the new Minister for Information and Broadcasting.