PM to chair federal cabinet meeting today to discuss 14-point agenda

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a Federal cabinet meeting today.

The sources say that the meeting will discuss 14-point agenda including overall political, economic and security related situation. The cabinet meeting will review the anti-government decisions of the All Parties Conference and chalk out a strategy to deal with the anti-government movement of all parties.

The meeting will legally review the political activities of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his video link address to the APC while the cabinet will also review the NAB cases against political leaders and latest development in these cases.

The federal cabinet will also approve retail price of different medicines, decrease in price of the injection which is administered to coronavirus patients, appointment of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) chairman and its oil member.

The meeting will approve amendment in Islamabad master plan for construction of model jail, classification of cantonment areas, constitution of cantonment boards, appointment of Islamabad environmental tribunal chairperson, terms and conditions to appoint Pakistan Islands Development Authority acting chairman.

Briefing on automation is also a part of the federal cabinet meeting’s agenda.