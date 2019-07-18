UrduPoint.com
PM To Chair Important Meetings In Lahore On Thursday

Thu 18th July 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will spend a busy day in Lahore on Thursday chairing high-level meetings.

During the day-long stay, he will meet representatives of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and review progress on the steps taken for the promotion of industry in the province, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The prime minister will also chair an important meeting to review different steps taken in the health, agriculture and other important sectors, establishment of an industrial zone and different uplift projects.

