PM To Chair Meeting Of PNNCC In Islamabad Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:59 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his first speech to the nation has highlighted the key issue of malnutrition and stunting among children and made a commitment to address the issue.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the meeting of Pakistan National Nutrition Coordination Council (PNNCC) in Islamabad on Monday.

According to Press Information Department's website, Prime Minister in his first speech to the nation had highlighted the key issue of malnutrition and stunting among children and made a commitment to address the issue.

For the very purpose Ehsaas Nashonuma program was launched aimed at tackling stunting among children under two years of age, along with pregnant and lactating mothers.

In the first phase, 35 Ehsaas Nashonuma Centers have been opened across 9 districts of Pakistan.

The website said the Government has institutionalized the inter-ministerial Pakistan National Nutrition Coordination Council, chaired by the Prime Minister Imran Khan with eight Cabinet Ministers in the Council.

Dr Sania Nishtar Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation is the Vice-Chair of the Council.

The Council has been assigned the mandate to lead National Nutrition Policy, devise specific strategies and to ensure inter-provincial collaboration for prevention of stunting and malnutrition among children.

