PM to chair meeting on anti-terrorism measures in Peshawar today: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair an important meeting of the Apex Committee in Peshawar today.

In a tweet, she said that the meeting to be held at Governor House Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will discuss anti-terrorism measures.

All stakeholders, police, rangers and senior officers of sensitive institutions will participate in the meeting, she said.