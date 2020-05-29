PM to chair NCC meeting to make important decisions about Coronavirus lockdown

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that the PM would chair the session in which federal and chief ministers would participate along with other dignitaries.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan convened an important National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting for May 31 to make decisions concerning the coronavirus lockdown, the sources said on Friday.

Military and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials would give briefing over the matter.

They said the meeting would deliberate to further mobilize the train service and authenticate the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decisions.

NCC would analyze the measures taken against the pandemic and make decision whether to further relax the lockdown or to tighten it with mutual consultation, they added.