Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 01:50 PM

PM to chair PML-N MNAs, MPAs meeting to to review rescue, relief activities : Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an important meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) members of National and Provincial Assemblies today.

The meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be held today at 12 noon, the minister said in a statement.

The Prime Minister would review the relief operations in the flood-affected areas from the members of the national and provincial assemblies, she said.

The meeting will hold consultation on flood victims' rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures, complaints and improving procedures.

The Prime Minister, she said had directed the PML-N members of the national and provincial assemblies to help the flood victims. The meeting will discuss implementation of the PM's directive.

The PM will designate the party members of the national and provincial assembly to supervise the constituency-wise relief work.

The purpose of the meeting was to improve cooperation at the constituency level in relief operations for the flood victims, she maintained.

