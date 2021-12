PM to chair PTI consultative meeting today: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would chair a meeting of senior leadership of PTI today.

In a tweet, he said that important organizational and policy issues will be discussed in this consultative meeting.