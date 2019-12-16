UrduPoint.com
PM To Co-convene First-ever Global Refugee Forum In Geneva

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Geneva to co-convene the first-ever Global Refugee Forum (GRF) commencing on Tuesday (December 17, 2019).

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Switzerland were co-hosting the GRF.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and leaders from Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Germany, have been invited to co-convene the Forum in recognition of their exemplary role for the protection and well-being of refugees, a Foreign Office statement issued here on Monday said.

The Global Refugee Forum – the first major meeting on refugees of the 21st century – will be jointly hosted by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and the Government of Switzerland on December 17-18.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will also address the Forum.

The Forum was expected to galvanize political support and solidarity and broaden the base of commitments from States, international organizations, private sectors and civil society to deal with the growing number of refugee situations across the world.

The Prime Minister will articulate Pakistan's perspective, experience and contribution to the Afghan refugees.

Co-convening of the GRF was recognition of Pakistan's generosity, humanitarian leadership, and compassion of the people of Pakistan towards their Afghan brothers and sisters for the past forty years.

The Prime Minister, during his stay in Geneva, will also have bilateral interaction with his counterparts and with the UN leadership, and attend a luncheon hosted by the UN Secretary General.

