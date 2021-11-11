PM to come more hard on mafias: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that Prime Minister would come harder on every mafia, showing no leniency to plunderers of national kitty and assets.

in a tweet, he sympathized with 'political kids' as they remained on 'silent mode' for months due to non-availability of any issue.

He said they always kept waiting to get any issue to harm the government, pinning hopes to come into power again.