PM To Deliver Special Message For Tiger Force Volunteers Today

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

PM to deliver special message for Tiger Force volunteers today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday will deliver a special message for the young volunteers of the Tiger Force.

It was decided during a meeting between the prime minister and his special assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar who called on him.

According to a press release of the PM office media wing, the prime minister decided to take the volunteers of the force into confidence. This message will be broadcast today in which the prime minister would announce opening of the registration for new members and Tiger Force Day.

In his message, the prime minister would also make an appeal to the youth to participate in the national plantation drive.

During the meeting, a letter about the Tiger Force and addressed by China was presented to the prime minister.

The prime minister expressed his pleasure over the international recognition of the Tiger Force and also indicated to open registration for the new membership of the force.

