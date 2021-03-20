PM to directly take calls on Sunday: Faisal Javed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan directly take phone calls on Sunday (March 21) on 3: p.m.

In a tweet, he said: "Your Prime Minister will be with you directly on the Telephone lines on Sunday, March 21 at 3 p.

m".

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will answer the questions from general public, adding that�"Your Prime Minister will be with you.�"Your questions and the Prime Minister's answers will be broadcast simultaneously on television, radio and digital media", he said.

