UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Directly Take Calls On Sunday: Faisal Javed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 01:47 PM

PM to directly take calls on Sunday: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan directly take phone calls on Sunday (March 21) on 3: p.m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan directly take phone calls on Sunday (March 21) on 3: p.m.

In a tweet, he said: "Your Prime Minister will be with you directly on the Telephone lines on Sunday, March 21 at 3 p.

m".

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will answer the questions from general public, adding that�"Your Prime Minister will be with you.�"Your questions and the Prime Minister's answers will be broadcast simultaneously on television, radio and digital media", he said.

\867\932

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister March Sunday Media TV From P

Recent Stories

The so-called democracy has disappointed the natio ..

6 minutes ago

Conference on Afghan Peace in Istanbul to Reinforc ..

3 minutes ago

Hasan Ali is required another negative COVID-19 te ..

12 minutes ago

Six more died due to coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtun ..

3 minutes ago

Amalner City in India's Maharashtra Imposes 3-Day ..

3 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan loves her new character of "Meenu"

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.