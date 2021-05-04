PM to discuss release of Pakistani prisoners during his visit to Saudi Arabia

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been invited by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to visit Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from May 7 to 9, the latest reports say.

They say that Prime Minister Imran Khan will discuss the release of Pakistani prisoners languishing in jails there.

The PM will be visiting the kingdom on invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohamamd Bin Salman.

Newly appointed Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Lieutenant General (retd) Bilal Akbar said hundreds of prisoners would be released from the jails in Saudi Arabia and return to Pakistan, he added. He expressed these words in a recent interview.

The ambassador said memorandums of understanding in three areas would be signed during the premier’s visit.

The ambassador said that the release of prisoners would be expeditious with Saudi Arabia’s cooperation.

PM Khan had raised up many times the issue of prisoners languishing in Saudi jails. He had asked the Saudi crown prince to release Pakistani prisoners in Saudi jails during his visit to the country back in February, 2019.

In response to PM Khan’s demand, Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman had ordered the release of 2, 107 Pakistani prisoners.

“We are going to set up a helpline for local Pakistani community. This helpline will work 24 hours a day and any Pakistani living here can use this helpline to communicate about his/her problems he/she is facing in Saudi Arabia,” said Bilal Akbar.

He added that a community service program would also be launched to address their concerns.