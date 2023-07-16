Open Menu

PM To Distribute Cheques Among Youth Under PM's Youth Business And Agriculture Loan Scheme Today: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2023 | 11:50 AM

PM to distribute cheques among youth under PM's Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme today: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will distribute cheques among the successful youth under the Prime Minister's Youth business and Agriculture Loan Scheme in Lahore today (Sunday).

In a tweet, the minister said that Prime Minister's Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme would ensure the provision of low-interest loans on easy terms to talented youth to start their own businesses.

The minister said that a special quota had been allocated for women in the scheme to empower them.

