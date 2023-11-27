Open Menu

PM To Embark On Bilateral Visit To Kuwait On November 28-29

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2023 | 10:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Following his visit to the United Arab Emirates, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will embark on a bilateral visit to the State of Kuwait on November 28-29, 2023.

During the visit, the prime minster will meet Crown Prince of State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al Jaber Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Ahmed AL Sabah, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Monday.

The visit will include the signing of various Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) in the fields of manpower, information technology, mineral exploration and food security, energy and defence.

Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy deep-rooted and historical ties spanning over six decades. The year 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

