PM To Embark On Three-day Official Visit To Turkey Tomorrow

PM to embark on three-day official visit to Turkey tomorrow

Prime Minister will hold meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Health and Trade during his visit.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 30th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a three-day official visit to Turkey on Tuesday to further boost friendly ties with the brotherly country.

The visit coincides with the 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During his stay in Ankara, the Prime Minister will hold meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Health and Trade.

Shehbaz Sharif will also hold meetings with Turkish investors and Pakistan-Turkey business forum.

The visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan is aimed at enhancing cooperation with Turkey in diverse fields including trade, investment, health, education and technical sectors.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Turkey is part of a series of Pakistan's renewed bilateral engagement with its traditional trusted friends and brotherly countries.

Taking to Twitter, Marriyum said the visit is important not only for the development of bilateral relations, but also for cooperation in investment, trade, health, education, culture and other areas of mutual interest.

The Minister said as the visit marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Shehbaz Sharif will unveil a commemorative plaque in this regard.

The Prime Minister will also visit the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

