PM To Embark On Three-day Official Visit To Turkey Today

Published May 31, 2022 | 11:13 AM

This will be the Prime Minister's first visit to Turkey since assuming office.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 31st, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a three-day official visit to Turkey on Tuesday to further boost friendly ties with the brotherly country.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will have one-on-one meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan which would be followed by delegation-level talks.

Besides covering the entire gamut of Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations, the two leaders will exchange views on regional and international issues.

This year, Pakistan and Turkey are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The Prime Minister will attend a Pakistan-Turkey business Council Forum and have extensive interaction with leading Turkish businessmen and potential investors from diverse sectors.

During these events, the Prime Minister will highlight Pakistan's vast investment potential and encourage Turkish companies to invest in Pakistan and work to strengthen Pakistan-Turkey trade and economic ties.

