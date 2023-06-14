PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan from today

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is undertaking a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan from today at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev.

According to Foreign Office, ministers representing the priority areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan will be part of the Prime Minister's entourage.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold wide-ranging talks with President Ilham Aliyev on key areas of cooperation including trade, investment and energy.

Regional and global issues of mutual concern and cooperation in multilateral forums will also be discussed.