PM To Embark Upon Two-day Visit To China Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 31, 2022 | 11:47 AM

Accompanied by a high level delegation, he is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark upon a two-day visit to China on Tuesday.

This would be Prime Minister's first visit to China since assuming office in April this year and follows his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on 16th September this year.

Prime Minister's visit represents the continuity of frequent leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

The Prime Minister will meet with President Xi Jinping and hold delegation level talks with Premier Li Keqiang.

The two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments.

The visit is also expected to advance the wide ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas.

In addition to that, he will also attend Pakistan China business and Investment Forum in Islamabad today.

He will also speak on the occasion.

In nother related development, PM Shehbaz urged Chinese companies to take advantage of investment opportunities, Pakistan offers in areas of industry, agriculture modernisation, infrastructure, green energy and digital economy.

In an article appeared on the website of Global Times on Sunday, he said Pakistan can serve as the manufacturing base for China and an extension of its industrial and supply chain network.

The Prime Minister emphasised on making an optimal use of second Phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement and enhancing industrial cooperation.

The Prime Minister said the two countries can fast-track bilateral cooperation to boost corporate farming, efficient water usage, development of hybrid seeds and high yield crops and establishing cold storage chains.

Shehbaz Sharif said our overall aim is to harness the potential of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor for our country's inclusive and sustainable growth, socioeconomic development and for improving livelihoods of the people. He also made it clear that the safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects in Pakistan remains our top priority.

Regarding the growing threat of climate change, the Prime Minister said Pakistan looks forward to learning from China's technological advancement in early warning system, building resilient infrastructure and disaster management. He said knowledge-based economy has emerged as the new driver for national growth. He said we want to expand cooperation in emerging and smart technologies including quantum computing, robotics, Artificial Intelligence, and big data.

Shehbaz Sharif said the imperatives of 21st century demand a new paradigm to deal with emerging challenges as well as opportunities and to wean our region away from conflict and conflagration. He said we seek friendly relations with our neighbouring countries on the basis of mutual respect and spirit of cooperation, and desire peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes including Kashmir issue through dialogue and diplomacy based on UN charter and resolutions. He said Pakistan is committed to further deepen bilateral ties with China, efforts for regional peace and connectivity and to advance the all-weather strategic partnership of cooperation to a new pinnacle of trust and close cooperation.

The Prime Minister also called for expanding bilateral cultural exchanges and bringing people of the two countries together.

