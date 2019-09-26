PM to ensure rehabilitation of earthquake victims: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@imziishan)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to provide all possible assistance to ensure rehabilitation of earthquake victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to provide all possible assistance to ensure rehabilitation of earthquake victims.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said on the instructions of the Prime Minister she went to the homes of earthquake affectees, condoled with the bereaved families and offered Fateha.

"At this time of grief and ordeal, we are with the grieved families," she said adding tents, water and other essential items were being distributed among the affectees.

The Special Assistant said after the efforts of rescue and relief, the process of rehabilitation would commence.

The Armed Forces, National Disaster Management Authority, Punjab government and relevant departments of Azad Kashmir were working with the Federal government and taking part in the relief activities round the clock.

"All possible assistance will be provided for rehabilitation of quake affectees and to mitigate their losses." Dr Firdous said in the current circumstances, the biggest strength of the nation was its integrity, sense of sacrifice and consciousness.

She assured that the government and its institutions will not rest till the affectees were not rehabilitated.

Portable x-ray machines and medicines would be sent to the disaster-hitareas, she added.