UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Ensure Rehabilitation Of Earthquake Victims: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:38 PM

PM to ensure rehabilitation of earthquake victims: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to provide all possible assistance to ensure rehabilitation of earthquake victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to provide all possible assistance to ensure rehabilitation of earthquake victims.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said on the instructions of the Prime Minister she went to the homes of earthquake affectees, condoled with the bereaved families and offered Fateha.

"At this time of grief and ordeal, we are with the grieved families," she said adding tents, water and other essential items were being distributed among the affectees.

The Special Assistant said after the efforts of rescue and relief, the process of rehabilitation would commence.

The Armed Forces, National Disaster Management Authority, Punjab government and relevant departments of Azad Kashmir were working with the Federal government and taking part in the relief activities round the clock.

"All possible assistance will be provided for rehabilitation of quake affectees and to mitigate their losses." Dr Firdous said in the current circumstances, the biggest strength of the nation was its integrity, sense of sacrifice and consciousness.

She assured that the government and its institutions will not rest till the affectees were not rehabilitated.

Portable x-ray machines and medicines would be sent to the disaster-hitareas, she added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Earthquake Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Water Social Media Twitter Firdous Ashiq Awan Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government

Recent Stories

ATP hands Kyrgios suspended 16-week ban for poor b ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity day to be observed on September ..

2 minutes ago

NA body on Cabinet Secretariat approves 'Naya Paki ..

2 minutes ago

Building collapse traps workers in Sierra Leone

2 minutes ago

Social media erupts with excitement over first Emi ..

11 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Moulana Azam Tariq murder case hearin ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.