PM to expand ‘Ehsaas Koe Bhooka Na Soye’ in three more cities

Under the initiative, cooked meals are distributed among needy people, especially labourers, daily wage earners, women and children.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan is launching the expansion of ‘Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ initiative to three more cities, including Multan, Gujranwala and Lahore today (Friday).

The Prime Minister, at an event to be held in Islamabad, will also launch four food trucks that will serve free food to daily-wage earners in Multan, Gujranwala and Lahore.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar will brief the Prime Minister on the expansion plan of the free food service in the three districts.

While chairing a meeting in Islamabad earlier today, PM emphasized upon promoting a completely independent, responsible and an impartial media in the country.

He was briefed about the steps taken to evacuate foreign journalists from Afghanistan and facilitation being extended to them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said promoting a completely independent, responsible and an impartial media in the country is the foremost priority of the government.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain informed the meeting that a special cell has been set up in the Information Ministry for the facilitation of foreign journalists in view of situation in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister applauded the steps taken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for facilitation of international journalist community.