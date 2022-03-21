UrduPoint.com

PM To Free Country From Slavery Of Others : SAPM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022 | 12:20 AM

PM to free country from slavery of others : SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Trade and Foreign Investment Sahibzada Amir Jahangir on Sunday said Pakistan got a great leader in the form of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he was the only political leader who could free the country from the slavery of others.

Talking to ptv, he said the prime minister would emerge victorious in the parliament on the matter of no-trust move.

The SAPM said increasing of foreign remittances was the ample proof that the Overseas Pakistanis had great confidence in the honest leadership of the prime minister.

He said the prime minister's recent visits of Russia and China had great importance as it would be helpful to extent relations with them.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition leadership specially Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were trying to save their looted money.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Russia China Parliament Money Sunday From PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

15 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

23 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

1 day ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>