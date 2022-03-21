PM to free country from slavery of others : SAPM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Trade and Foreign Investment Sahibzada Amir Jahangir on Sunday said Pakistan got a great leader in the form of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he was the only political leader who could free the country from the slavery of others.

Talking to ptv, he said the prime minister would emerge victorious in the parliament on the matter of no-trust move.

The SAPM said increasing of foreign remittances was the ample proof that the Overseas Pakistanis had great confidence in the honest leadership of the prime minister.

He said the prime minister's recent visits of Russia and China had great importance as it would be helpful to extent relations with them.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition leadership specially Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were trying to save their looted money.