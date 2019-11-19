PM to go on official visit of three countries

(@fidahassanain)

PM Khan will go to Bahrain on two-day official visit on Dec 16 and later will go to Malaysia on three-day official visit from where he will come back to homeland on Dec 21.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit three countries next month, the sources said.

