PM To Go On Official Visit Of Three Countries

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 06:27 PM

PM to go on official visit of three countries

PM Khan will go to Bahrain on two-day official visit on Dec 16 and later will go to Malaysia on three-day official visit from where he will come back to homeland on Dec 21.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit three countries next month, the sources said.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, they said, would commence his official visis from Dec 15 to Dec 21.

They said they would go to Bahrain on two-day official visit on Dec 16 and would go to Switzerland from Dec 17 on two-day official visit. PM would also take part in an international conference on refugees in Geneva, they added.
Later, they said, PM Khan would depart for a three-day visit to Malaysia starting from December 19 and he will return home on December 21.

