PM to go to China on three-day official visit

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will go to China on three-day official visit and will thank the Chinese leadership for their unwavering support for occupied Kashmir before the international community

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019) Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will go to China on three-day official visit and will thank the Chinese leadership for their unwavering support for occupied Kashmir before the international community.

The Prime Minister, media reports said, would take Chinese leadership into confidence on various projects including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and would also sign many other projects during his official visit.

The sources said PM Khan would go to China next week and the ministry of foreign affairs started preparation for his visit. During his visit to China, PM Khan and Chinese leadership would also discuss regional issues and the matters to promote bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, according to the media reports, congratulated Maleeha Lodhi over completion of her service at the United Nations Organization.

He said he appreciated her for her great services at the UN for Pakistan.

In his tweet on Tuesday, the foreign minister expressed good wishes for Maleeha Lodhi for her future endeavors. It may be mentioned here that China recently celebrated her 70th independence day and a military parade was held on this occasion in Beijing.

Chinese President Xi vowed that China would continue to flourish and no one could stop her from making development. Over 15000 soldiers and 160 military airplanes took part in the parade. Thousands of people were also present there to observe the military parade in Beijing.