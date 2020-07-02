PM to hand over first consignment of 10 locally made ventilators to NDMA soon: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would hand over the first consignment of 10 locally made ventilators to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on his return from Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would hand over the first consignment of 10 locally made ventilators to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on his return from Lahore.

In a media briefing held here, he said three more departments were starting manufacturing of ventilators. Manufacturing of ventilators would start in Pakistan within 60 to 90 days, he said.

He said a group of 30 volunteer engineers with the support of the ministry would train hospitals staff to operate the ventilators.

Around 300 ventilators were lying in the hospitals and the same group had provided training to the staff how to operate the ventilators, the minister said.

He said on March 5, there was a shortage of hand sanitizers in the country, however, now we were self-sufficient in preparing COVID-19 related material.

He said we started with the help of different institutions including Defence Production, Pakistan Engineering Council and National University of Science and Technology and now we were exporting 100 million dollars of COVID-19 material which would be increased after addition of ventilators.

There were problems in the quality of goods coming from China but our products would be of international standard, he said.

Chaudhry Fawad said Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan had received two more testing kits from a local company which gave results in 45 minutes.

These kits were in process of approval which required 300 tests in the laboratory and 500 in the field, he added.

He said the PCR-based testing kit of NUST had been approved and would be made on commercial basis from Thursday.

Chaudhry Fawad said we were also making our own personal protective equipment in Pakistan. Faisalabad Textile University had been made independent in that regard, he added.

He said a surgical mask required 15 tests while we had also started making N95 masks in Pakistan which required 18 tests.

Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) was now also linking it to the European and American standards, he said.

He said we were inviting private sector to join us, prepare material and sell in the local and international market.

He said the Ministry of Science and Technology, along with other ministries, had also developed a website on COVID-19.