PM to head inquiry commission to probe Rs24,000 bln loans: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ):Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would be the head of inquiry commission to probe the Rs24,000 billion loans taken by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said the commission would comprise of experts from Inter-Services Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau, Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, State Bank and other departments.

Faisal Vawda said Imran Khan himself would oversee the high-powered inquiry commission's investigations.

he said the nation wanted to know about the projects that had been completed from the loans of Rs24,000 billion.

He said PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif did nothing for the nation, if he had done anything he would have told the Joint Investigation Team during Panama investigations.

Faisal Vawda said Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz were out of the country while former finance minister Ishaq Dar, his sons and son-in-law had fled from the country.

To a question about the production order of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian President Asif Zardari, the minister said it was the prerogative of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar to issue production order, adding in the past production orders of Jamsheed Dasti and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed were not issued.