- Home
- Pakistan
- PM to highlight govt's achievements at special cabinet meeting marking one year in office
PM To Highlight Govt's Achievements At Special Cabinet Meeting Marking One Year In Office
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to chair a special meeting of the Federal cabinet today wherein he will highlight the key achievements of the federal government as it completes its first year.
The government has invited representatives from diverse segments of society to attend the special session, including business leaders, representatives of chambers of commerce and industries, women, students, and citizens from various walks of life to witness the proceedings of the cabinet meeting.
In the meeting, the prime minister will shed light on the government's performance during its first year in office, besides outlining the plans for the future.
The federal ministers for finance, energy, information technology and others will present reports on the milestones achieved by their respective ministries.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2025
UAE affirms commitment to full conformity with additional voluntary production a ..
SAIF Zone receives high-level Indian delegation to boost investments in gold & j ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers
SBA unites 6 Emirati, Moroccan artists to reimagine Al-Andalus through vibrant a ..
Economic, diplomatic gains under PM’s leadership: Minister of State Khel Das K ..
AJK PM for stringent action against profiteers, sale of substandard edibles duri ..
Two dead, several hurt as car hits crowd in German city: police
Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs praises Muslim Council of Elders' effor ..
Cold, dry weather to prevail with rain, snowfall expected in northern areas
CM Bugti condemns suicide attack on security forces convoy in Kalat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM to highlight govt's achievements at special cabinet meeting marking one year in office1 minute ago
-
AJK lashes with season's much-awaited 3rd spell of rains in plains, snowfall11 hours ago
-
Economic, diplomatic gains under PM’s leadership: Minister of State Khel Das Kohistani11 hours ago
-
CM Bugti condemns suicide attack on security forces convoy in Kalat11 hours ago
-
PML-N led Pakistan to economic stability: Musadik Malik11 hours ago
-
Pest Warning Wing issues alert regarding wheat diseases12 hours ago
-
Pakistan condemns Israeli action to block humanitarian aid from entering Gaza12 hours ago
-
WASA on alert to cope with urban flooding12 hours ago
-
Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming calls for women's increased representation in public secto ..12 hours ago
-
NBF condoles demise of Asghar Abid12 hours ago
-
Couple arrested for smuggling hashish12 hours ago
-
Workers deplore non-payment of salaries, pensions12 hours ago