PM To Highlight Govt's Achievements At Special Cabinet Meeting Marking One Year In Office

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to chair a special meeting of the Federal cabinet today wherein he will highlight the key achievements of the federal government as it completes its first year.

The government has invited representatives from diverse segments of society to attend the special session, including business leaders, representatives of chambers of commerce and industries, women, students, and citizens from various walks of life to witness the proceedings of the cabinet meeting.

In the meeting, the prime minister will shed light on the government's performance during its first year in office, besides outlining the plans for the future.

The federal ministers for finance, energy, information technology and others will present reports on the milestones achieved by their respective ministries.

